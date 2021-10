Two Americas: Murdered & missing indigenous women; why no one seems to care

WE COME BACK.IN OUR TWO AMERICASSERIES... WE ARE SHOWING YOU THEAMERICA YOU KNOW... AND THEAMERICA YOU MIGHT NOT OW.KNTONIGHT, WE’RE LOOKING ATCASES WHERE WOMEN ARE ASSAULTEDOR MISSING... AND THE ATTENTIONTHOSE STORIES RECEIVE OR DON’TRECEIVE.3 NEWS NOW REPORTERDANIELLE DAVIS DIGS A DEEPERO TFIND OUT WHY TT HAIS.(NATS - "WHAT HAPPENED TO GAYBBPETITO - TEASE OPEN)REGULAR UPDATES.......("HUMAN REMAINS HAVE BEEN FOUND- 48 HOURS)PRESS CONFERENCES(NATS)EVEN INVITED ALONG ON SECHARESTHE STORY OF GABBY PETITHAO SDOMINATED THE HEADLINES FORWES.EKBUT WHAT ABOUT WOMEN LIK29EYEAR OLD ASHLEA ALDRICH FROMMACY NEBRASKA?

SHE DISAPPEAREDIN JANUARY O20F 20... HER FAMILYIS STILL WAITING FOR JUSTICE.NATIVE AMERICAN APRIL SATCHELLSPOKE OUT ABOUT HER AT ACONGRESSIONAL HEARING IN JUNE OF20.20APRIL SATCHELL/ SPOKE OUT ABOUTNATIVE AMERICAN WOMEN(47 - 1:19)"RIGHT NOW OUR LIVES DON’T’MATTER.

A NON NATIVE MAN CANRAPE US, MURDER US AND AS LONGAS WE DON’T KNOW WHO THAT PERSONIS THE LAW RIGHT NOW DOES NOTPROTECT US."THE BIG ELK NATIVE AMERINCACENTER HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED TOMAKE SURE THE VOICES OF NATIVEWOMEN BE HEARD.... AS THEPRESIDENT SAYS, SILENCE IS NOLONGER AN OPTI.ONLAVELLE WELLS, PRESIDENT, BIGELK NATIVE AMERICAN CENTER 4:17- 4:34"SHOW UP, HERE OUR VOICES, HEAROUR PROBLEMS AND ISSUES, ALL YOUGOOD PEOPLOUE T THERE.

BE ANALLY TO OUR PROBLEMS AND ISSSUEBECAUE WE HAVE BEEN SO IN ESHADOWS FOR A LONG TIME AND ONCEYOUR ARE IN THE SHADOW YOU ARENOT EVEN THOUGHT ABOUT."ASHLEA ALDRICH’S BODY WAS FNDOUMUDDY AND NAKED IN A CORNFLDIEON THEMAHA O INDIAN RESERVATION.NO ARRESTS, NO PRESS RELEASES TOTHE MEDIA..AND WHEN KMTV REACHEDOUT TO THE F-B-I FOR ANINTERVIEW ABOUT THE CASE... WEWERE DENIED.WHEN ASKEDHY W - THE FBI OMAHAOFFICE WROTE TO US SAYING..."WE ARE DECLINING AN INTERVIEW.I CAN TELL YOU THE FBIINVESTIGATES CAS IESN TANDEMWITH THE OMAHA TRIBAL POLICE.THE FBI HAS SPOKEN DIRECTLY TOASHLEA ALDRICH’S FALYMI WITHRESPECT TO THE OUTCOME OF OURINVESTIGATIO"N.WHEN I CALLED THE CHIEF OF THEOMAHA NATION LAW ENFORCEMENTAGENCY, I WAS TOLD THEY DON’TSPEAK TO THE MEDIA.ALLY(12:44:45 - 12:44:56)"THE DRIVE FOR NEWS COMES FROMTHE PEOPLE AND WE ARE NOTDEMANDING AND WE ARE NOTRESPONDING ENOUGH TO THE MISSINGAND MURDERED INDIGENOUS WOMEN."SO- I HATE TO BLAME THE MEDIABUT I THINK WITH THE RHTIGDIRECTION, WE SAW IT WITH GABBY,IT CAN BE ABSOLUTELYGROUNDBREAKING."RED HANDPRINTS HAVE COME TOSYMBOLIZE MISSING MURDEREDINDIGENOUS WOMEN.NATIVE WOMEN ARE RAPED ANDMURDERED AT A RATE 10 TIMESHIGHER THAN THAT OF OTHER WONMEACCORDING THE NATIONALINSTITUTE OF JUSTICE.(APRIL SATCHELL)(47 - 1:19)VIDEO - 3:48 - 4:07"SO ARE YOU TELLING ME THAT MYGRANDDAUGHTER IF SHE WERE TOFALL VICTIM, IF WE DON’T KNOWWHO THE PERPETRATOR IS, THEYWILL NOT GO AFTER THE PERSON WHOTOOK HER LIFE MORY LIFE, TI’SNOT RIGHT.5:34 VEOID"WHAT’S GOING TO MAKE THESEPEOPLE STOP IF THERE IS NO ONEGOING AFTER THESE PEOPLE?"5:21"PLEASE HELP MY PEOPLE.NOT ONLY ARE INDIGENOUS TRIBESFIGHTING FOR THEIR CULTULRASURVIVAL BUT THE MEMORY OF ANDJUSTICE FOR THOSE UTBRALLY TAKENAWAY AND SEEMINGLY FORGOTT.ENVIDEO"MY LIFE MATTERS, MYGRANDDAUGHTER LIFE MATTERS."IN OMAHA, DANIELLE DAVIS, NN3THE BUREAU OF INDIAN AFFAIRS HASFORMED THE MURDERED AND MISSINGUNIT... OR "MMU"IT WAS ANNOUNCED BY U.S.SECRETARY OF INTERIOR BDEHAALAND, THE FIRST NATIVEAMERICAN TO SERVE AS A CABINETSECRETARY.FOR MORE ORGANIZATIONS LOOKINGTO ASSIST IN THE FIGHT FORMISSING AND