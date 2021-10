Mahatma Gandhi jayanti: PM Modi, President Kovind, Sonia Gandhi, others pay tribute | Oneindia News

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, on Saturday paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Rajghat.

#MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti #October2