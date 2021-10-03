Senate Democratic Whip on Manchin and Sinema

Senate Democratic Whip Sen.
Dick Durbin responds to the latest demands in the social safety net and climate negotiations from key moderate swing votes Sen.
Joe Manchin and Sen.
Kyrsten Sinema.
Senate Democratic Whip Sen.
Dick Durbin responds to the latest demands in the social safety net and climate negotiations from key moderate swing votes Sen.
Joe Manchin and Sen.
Kyrsten Sinema.
The very first frame of Saturday Night Live's Season 47 premiere beamed an unfamiliar face wearing familiar makeup into homes..
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) talks to CNN’s Don Lemon about Democratic support for President Joe Biden’s agenda. Omar earlier called..