Truss: My mission is to end use of sexual violence in wars

Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says her mission is to provide access to "quality education" to girls and women around the world and to end the "abhorrent use of sexual violence in wars around the world".

Report by Czubalam.

