Whistleblower: Facebook will lose money if they fix algorithm. And they know it

The identity of the Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents was revealed on “60 Minutes.” CNN’s Brian Stelter reports Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product manager who worked on civic integrity issues at the company, says the documents show the company knows its platforms are used to spread hate, violence and misinformation, and that they tried to hide that evidence.

Facebook has aggressively pushed back against the reports.