PM: Massive job to give women confidence in police

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists women should have confidence in the police although acknowledges more needs to be done to achieve this.

He says officers across the country are sickened by Wayne Couzens who was given a whole-life sentence last week for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn