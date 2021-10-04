Facebook Whistleblower Increases Scrutiny on the Social Media Giant

According to NPR, the whistleblower behind a massive exposure of the inner workings at Facebook has revealed herself to be a data scientist named Frances Haugen.

Before appearing on "60 Minutes," Haugen, a former Facebook employee, anonymously leaked thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents.

The information Haugen shared suggests the company lied to the public and investors about the company's ability to deal with hate speech and misinformation on its platform.

Facebook over and over again has shown it chooses profit over safety.

I don't trust that they're willing to actually invest what needs to be invested to keep Facebook from being dangerous, Frances Haugen, Facebook whistleblower, via 60 Minutes.

Facebook's director of policy communications Lena Pietsch pointed to Facebook's investment to monitor for harmful content.

In a lengthy statement titled "Missing Facts from Tonight's 60 Minutes Segment" Pietsch also disputed the way Facebook's internal research on teenagers' mental health has been reported.

She also rejected claims that Facebook has furthered political polarization.

Haugen, with her attorney John Tye, has filed at least eight complaints against Facebook with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tye told 'The New York Times' that Haugen's documents have also been shared with the state attorneys general for California, Vermont, Tennessee, Massachusetts and Nebraska.

According to NPR, it remains unclear whether the SEC or state attorneys general will address Haugen's complaints or take action