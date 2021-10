Former leader says govt need to 'pause' universal credit cut

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith says the government need to "pause" their proposed cut to universal credit.

The ex-Work and Pensions Secretary believe it will give them "time to think", but reckons they have "blinked" by putting up a £500 million support fund.

Report by Edwardst.

