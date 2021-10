Raab calls abattoir workers 'unskilled or semi-skilled'

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab says abattoir workers are "unskilled or semi-skilled" and believes there is enough "flexibility" in the labour market to cover a shortage of workers.

He lays the blame for pig culling on current difficulties accessing China due to Covid measures.

Report by Edwardst.

