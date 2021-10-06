Key Revelations the Facebook Whistleblower Made to Congress

Frances Haugen is a former Facebook employee who worked as a product manager on issues related to civic integrity.

She testified before Congress on Oct.

6, two days after a bombshell interview she did was aired on '60 Minutes.'.

One of the key moments during her testimony occurred when she called out Facebook as a threat to kids and U.S. democracy.

[Products of Facebook] harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy, Frances Haugen, Facebook Whistleblower, via CNN.

Haugen suggested that Facebook ought to "declare moral bankruptcy,".

And she urged lawmakers to amend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Section 230 protects a company's authority to moderate the content of its platform.

Haugen also stated that Facebook AI intercepts a "very tiny minority" of offensive content on Facebook.

She said that children struggle with body image issues in ways that are unprecedented, .

Primarily because the burden of protecting children is placed largely on the parents.

I'm saddest when I look on Twitter and people blame the parents for these problems with Facebook.

They say, 'Just take your kid's phone away.', Frances Haugen, Facebook Whistleblower, via CNN.

It's a lot more complicated than that, Frances Haugen, Facebook Whistleblower, via CNN.

She suggested that schools and federal health organizations should begin to provide information to assist parents.

Finally, Haugen stated that she continues to have “strong national security concerns” about Facebook operations