Labour say Government 'in denial' over energy bill crisis

Shadow Energy Secretary Ed Miliband says the government are "in denial" over the seriousness of the energy bill crisis facing businesses and families in the UK.

He argues the country has been left exposed to a crisis like this by decisions "made and not made" by the government over the last decade.

Report by Edwardst.

