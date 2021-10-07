Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer announced that it's submitted its COVID vaccine to the FDA for approval for children between the ages of 5 and 12.
The FDA is currently scheduled to meet to discuss the vaccine on Oct.
26th.
If given final approval, children ages 5 to 11 could be given two lower doses of the Pfizer vaccine spaced out three weeks apart.
