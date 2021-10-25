FDA could authorize a COVID-19 vaccine for kids this week, CDC says here's what to do while waiting

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for younger children could be authorized by the FDA this week.
If approved, kids between the ages of 5 and 11 could potentially start getting vaccinated in the first two weeks of November
As soon as this week, 28 million children between ages 5 and 11 may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The next issue on the table for the FDA advisory committee is the COVID-19 vaccine for children, which they are set to examine the..