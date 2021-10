Dera chief Ram Rahim convicted of murderof ex-follower for exposing rape| Oneindia News

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been convicted of the murderof his disciple, Ranjit Singh.

The special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula also convicted four others in the case.

Sentence will be pronounced on October 12.

