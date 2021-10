Starmer dubbed 'Special K' on visit to Kellogg's factory

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has revealed his breakfast-themed nickname as he visited the Kellogg's factory in Manchester.

In a reference to one of the brand's major cereals, the opposition leader was asked whether he had earned the title 'Special K' during the visit.

He answered: "I've been dubbed Special K since I was born." Report by Buseld.

