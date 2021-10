'Decent and kind': Minister remembers James Brokenshire

Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden has paid tribute to his fellow MP James Brokenshire, who died today at the age of 53 after a battle with lung cancer.

He said: "I'll always remember James as just a thoroughly decent and kind man … somebody with whom you could talk to about any issue whether it was a matter of high government or personal." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn