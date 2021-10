Covid-19 update: India registers 19.740 cases, Centre watchful amid festivities | Oneindia News

The government is watchful as the festive season kicks in and crowds gather to celebrate the navratris, setting the stage for a possible uptick in Covid-19 cases.

Night curfew has been extended in few cities in Gujarat, West Bengal has new guidelines in place for Durga Puja.

