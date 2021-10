Covid-19 Update India: 12,428 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

In the last 24 hours, India reported 12,428 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the country, which is the lowest in 238 days.

Out of 12,428 new cases and 356 deaths reported nationally; 6,664 cases and 53 deaths were reported in Kerala.

