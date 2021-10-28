Covid-19 Update: India reported 16,156 fresh cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News
Covid-19 Update: India reported 16,156 fresh cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reported 16,156 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, as the total tally rose to 3,42,31,809.

Daily coronavirus cases have been below 30,000 for 34 days straight.

#Covid-19Update #IndiaCovid-19Update #DoortodoorCovidvaccine