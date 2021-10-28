Covid-19 Update: India reported 16,156 fresh cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India reported 16,156 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, as the total tally rose to 3,42,31,809.
Daily coronavirus cases have been below 30,000 for 34 days straight.
#Covid-19Update #IndiaCovid-19Update #DoortodoorCovidvaccine
India reported 16,156 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, as the total tally rose to 3,42,31,809.
Daily coronavirus cases have been below 30,000 for 34 days straight.
#Covid-19Update #IndiaCovid-19Update #DoortodoorCovidvaccine
India has reported 13,451 new coronavirus cases and 585 deaths in the last 24 hours. West Bengal continues to report a spike in..
India reported 18,454 fresh Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000..