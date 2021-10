US, Taliban to hold first ever talks since withdrawal from Afghanistan | Oneindia News

For the first time since seizing power in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials will be holding talks with United States representatives in Qatar.

The 2 sides will discuss about containing hardline groups in Afghanistan, tthe rights of women and girls, the evacuation of foreigners and Afghans from the country, among various other topics, say media reports.

