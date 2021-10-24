What do beleaguered Afghans expect from diplomatic talks? Taliban Russia Meet | Oneindia News

As diplomats gather in Moscow to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with the Taliban, ordinary Afghans are dealing with a freeze on the country’s assets that has brought the economy to a halt.

DW’s Nick Connolly asked traders in Kabul what they hope for.

Taliban representatives go to Moscow to meet diplomats from Afghanistan's neighboring countries.

Talks, but no recognition - that's what's on their agenda today.

It's being seen as Russia's attempt to increase its influence in the region.

DW Correspondent Aaron Tilton is in Moscow, where today's talks are being held.

