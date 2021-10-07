Aryan Khan is sent to 14-day judicial custody with no bail; NCB requests extension | Oneindia News

A Mumbai Court said that Aryan Khan has been sent to 14-day judicial custody; UP police said that Ashish Mishra, accused of murderin the farmer deaths at Lakhimpur Kheri, has been summoned for questioning; The names of Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi were dropped from the fresh list of the 80-member BJP national executive; Russia will invite representatives of the Taliban to international talks on Afghanistan; India to grant tourist visas to foreigners coming through chartered flights from October 15.

#Aryan Khan #Judicial custody #LakhimpurViolence