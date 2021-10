Energy boss calls for whole government approach to crisis

The founder of OVO Energy has called on the Treasury and Number 10 to take a more active role in tackling the UK’s energy crisis, saying “everybody needs to lean into this”.

Stephen Fitzpatrick added: “If it is a cold winter, then there are millions of households that are going to need extra help.” Report by Buseld.

