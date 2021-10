NCIS Los Angeles S13E02 Fukushu

NCIS: Los Angeles 13x02 "Fukushu" Season 13 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - NCIS takes the case personally when an LAPD officer’s father, a beloved elderly Japanese American veteran, is the victim of a vicious hate crime, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, October 17th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.