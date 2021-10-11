Skip to main content
Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Dow Movers: VZ, DOW

In early trading on Monday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%.

Year to date, Dow registers a 7.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 0.6%.

Verizon Communications is lower by about 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 0.5%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 0.9% on the day.

