Dow Movers: VZ, DOW

In early trading on Monday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%.
Year to date, Dow registers a 7.1% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 0.6%.
Verizon Communications is lower by about 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 0.5%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 0.9% on the day.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce. om topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..