Paul McCartney claims John Lennon is who broke up the Beatles

When the Beatles broke up in 1970, fans pointed the finger at co-lead vocalist Paul McCartney.
Now, more than half a century later, McCartney is revealing it was, in fact, John Lennon who instigated the split.
When the Beatles broke up in 1970, fans pointed the finger at co-lead vocalist Paul McCartney.
Now, more than half a century later, McCartney is revealing it was, in fact, John Lennon who instigated the split.
Paul McCartney Reveals , Why the Beatles Really Broke Up.
The Beatles, one of the most influential bands of all time, broke up..