Alpine Story - Sim racer a driver like any other

Esports (aka electronic sports) have emerged as something of a social phenomenon and sim racing – the branch devoted to motorsport games – is enjoying exceptional growth.

Alpine in actively involved in this sport which is far less ‘virtual’ than some may imagine.

With the 2021 F1 eSports Series Pro-Championship due to get under way shortly, Alpine eSports Team’s Team Principal Richard Arnaud talks about how his squad has been preparing for the season with a programme that is not unlike that followed by actual single-seater drivers all the way up to Formula 1.