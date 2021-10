Barclay insists there was no perfect time for lockdown

Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay insists there was "no perfect time" to lock the country down at the beginning of the Covid pandemic last year, after a cross-party parliamentary report ruled the government had acted too slow.

Report by Alibhaiz.

