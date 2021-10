BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hospitalized after getting hit by water cannon | Oneindia News

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was hospitalized after he was hit by a water canon while protesting outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Tiwari was protesting over DDMA’s order restricting Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital.

