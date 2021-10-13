William Shatner, 90, Becomes Oldest Person To Go to Space

William Shatner, 90, , Becomes Oldest Person To Go to Space.

Shatner blasted off into space aboard the Blue Origin rocket, New Horizon, on Oct.

13.

Shatner blasted off into space aboard the Blue Origin rocket, New Horizon, on Oct.

13.

The iconic celebrity broke the record for the oldest person to go to space, previously held by Wally Funk.

The iconic celebrity broke the record for the oldest person to go to space, previously held by Wally Funk.

On board for the flight was billionaire Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin and Amazon founder.

The Blue Origin experience is an 11-minute, sub-orbital flight... .

... in which passengers experience zero-gravity for three minutes.

Upon his return to earth, Shatner stated, "everybody in the world needs to do this.".

I’m so filled with emotion with what just happened.

I hope I never recover from this, William Shatner, via Consequence.

He also tweeted out a quote attributed to Sir Isaac Newton.

I do not know what I may appear to the world, but to myself I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore, .., William Shatner, Twitter, via Consequence.

... diverting myself in now & then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me, William Shatner, Twitter, via Consequence.

William Shatner is best known for portraying James T.

Kirk.

Captain of the Starship Enterprise in the 'Star Trek' franchise.

His return to earth is also marked by the release of a new spoken-word albulm, 'BILL,' featuring Joe Jonas.

His return to earth is also marked by the release of a new spoken-word albulm, 'BILL,' featuring Joe Jonas.

According to the company, Shatner's flight upon the Blue Origin was the "19th consecutive successful crew capsule landing."