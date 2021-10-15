City of Chicago files complaint against police union over vaccine mandate

As the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public workers approaches, Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzaro has told officers to defy it.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday that she took her fight with the head of the city's police officers union..