Taiwanese Students Brace for Possible Chinese Invasion | China Issues Grave Warning | OneIndia News

Tensions between China and Taiwan show no signs of easing after China's President Xi Jinping called for 'peaceful reunification' with the self-governing island.

At a military education scheme in Taiwan, DW spoke to students preparing for the worst.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have escalated since October 1, when China observes its National Day to mark the birth of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Coinciding with the 72nd-anniversary celebrations, China flew over 100 fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, jangling nerves in Taiwan and setting off an alarm around the world that it was prepping to take over the island by force.

#IndoPacific #War #DWVideo