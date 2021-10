Flags fly at half-mast in Westminster for Sir David Amess MP

Flags above the Palace of Westminster, 10 Downing Street, and along Whitehall are lowered to half-mast in respect for Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

Sir David was stabbed several times at a surgery in his Southend West constituency earlier on Friday.

Report by Jonesia.

