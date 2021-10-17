North Korea is slamming 'Squid Game.' Here's why

North Korea is criticizing Netflix’s worldwide hit show “Squid Game,” slamming it for highlighting the negative aspects of South Korean culture, including consumerism and inequality.
CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
North Korea is criticizing Netflix’s worldwide hit show “Squid Game,” slamming it for highlighting the negative aspects of South Korean culture, including consumerism and inequality.
CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
North Korea is a fan of Netflix’s “Squid Game,” but not for the usual reason.
A North Korean propaganda website said on Tuesday that the international Netflix hit "Squid Game" exposes the reality of South..