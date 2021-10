Deputy PM: Anxiety, nerves and raw fear amongst MPs

Dominic Raab says he has had “three threats to life and limb” and knows “exactly” how it feels to receive online abuse, after stories of vilification of MPs emerge following the killing of Sir David Amess.

The deputy prime minister also reveals that members of parliament are feeling “anxiety, nerves and raw fear” after the Conservative backbencher’s murder.

Report by Blairm.

