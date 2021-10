Labour leader pays tribute to Sir David Amess

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to Sir David Amess in the House of Commons, saying that on behalf of his party he wants to lean across and acknowledge the pain that is felt on the opposite benches, as he remembers just how "acutely" Jo Cox's loss was felt on his benches.

Report by Blairm.

