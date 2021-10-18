Facebook To Hire 10,000 in Europe To Build ‘Metaverse’

In a blog post on Oct.

17, Facebook said it will hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years.

Those workers will help to build "the metaverse," Mark Zuckerberg's vision for connecting people via augmented and virtual reality.

Basically, it's a virtual world that can be accessed by millions in real time via avatars.

As we begin the journey of bringing the metaverse to life, the need for highly specialized engineers is one of Facebook's most pressing priorities, Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, and Javier Olivan, vice president of central products, via blog post.

Countries that are being targeted in search of the brightest minds include France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland and Ireland.

According to Facebook, no single company will own or operate "the metaverse.".

In fact, others such as Epic Games, are contributing to its construction as well.

The video game company has already raised $1 billion from investors to help build it.

But many fear that Facebook and other Silicon Valley giants will just end up collecting and profiting from personal data on a larger scale than they do now.

Last month, Facebook said it would invest $50 million into research for developing products responsibly for "the metaverse."