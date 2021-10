PM jokes of goat sacrifice to Greek god to boost wind power

Boris Johnson has joked that the UK may have to sacrifice a goat to a mythical god to boost wind power production in his bid to reach net zero carbon emissions.

Speaking with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at the Global Investment Summit in London, the prime minister said: "We must propitiate to the Aeolus, the god of wind … sacrifice a goat or something … in a humane way!" Report by Buseld.

