Oprah To Interview Adele in Exclusive Concert Special

On Oct.

18, CBS announced 'Adele One Night Only,' a two-hour special welcoming the iconic singer back into the limelight.

The special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son, CBS, via press release.

“An extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years” will also take place.

Adele's newest single, "Easy on Me,' was released on Oct.

14.

'Adele One Night Only' will air on Nov.

14.

Her fourth studio album, '30,' is slated to drop on Nov.

19.

The 33-year-old singer has aligned concert specials with album releases before.

In 2012, she did 'Adele Live in London' to promote '21,' and in 2015, 'Adele Live in New York City' paved the way for '25.'