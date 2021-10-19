The Big Leap S01E06 I Should Have Gone To Motown

The Big Leap 1x06 "I Should Have Gone To Motown" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - With the premiere of the show only a day away, Brittney and Simon get a surprise visit from their overbearing mother.

Gabby and Brittney find common ground, while Justin and Simon grow closer.

Meanwhile, the network tasks Nick with pulling together a live after-show and the men of “The Big Leap” help Reggie navigate his romantic life in the all-new “I Should Have Gone To Motown” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, October 25th on FOX.