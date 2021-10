Punjab elections: Capt Amarinder to form his party soon, may form alliance with BJP | Oneindia News

Yesterday, Punjab's former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh declared that he will form a new political party.

He indicated that if the farmers' protest gets resolved, he would consider a "seat arrangement" with the BJP and breakaway Akali groups ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state.

