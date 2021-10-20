Booster jabs can be booked online, says Javid

Those eligible for a Covid booster jab can book an appointment for one online if they have not received an invitation from the NHS, the Health Secretary has said.

It applies to over-50s and other priority groups who are six months past receiving their second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Sajid Javid: "Please get on to the national booking service and book online, or phone 119, not just to save lives but to keep your freedoms too." Report by Buseld.

