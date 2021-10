Florida Election 2022: Susan Macmanus on DeSantis's prospects

MEANWHILE, GOOD AFTERNOON,EVERYONE ON A BUSY NEWS DAY.WE ARE LIVE FROM THE TAMPACONVENTION CENTER AS WE CONTINUEOUR SPECIAL IN-DEPTH COVERAGE OFELECTION 2022, THE RACE FORGOVERNOR.GOVERNOR RON DeSANTIS HASCONFIRMED THAT HE WILL BERUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION NEXTYEAR, NO SURPRISE THERE, OFCOURSE, BUT BEFORE WE KNOW WHOTHE GOVERNOR WILL FACE, WE NEEDTO GET THROUGH THE PRIMARY FIRSTIN AUGUST AND THE LIST OFDEMOCRATS WHO ARE RUNNING FORFLORIDA'S TOP SEAT, WELL, THATLIST IS GROWING SEEMINGLY BY THEDAY AND BY THEEE WK.TO HELP US PUT ALL THIS INTOCONTEXT TODAY, WE'RE JOINEDLIVEBY POLITICAL ANALYSTDR. SUSAN McMAHON THIS.DOCTOR, THANK YOU FOR BEING WITHUS TODAY.A LOT TO TALK ABOUT.LET'S START WITH THE NAME AT THETOP OF THE BALLOT AND THEINCUMBENT IN THIS RACE, GOVERNORRON DeSANTIS.HE OBVIOUSLY HAS A HUGEADVANTAGE BEING THE INCUMBENT,LOTS OF MONEY AND NAMERECOGNITION.ANY POTENTIAL WEAKNESSES FOR THEGOVERNOR HEADING INTO 2022 OR ALIABILITY IN THIS RACE?