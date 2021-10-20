Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to all murder, attempted murder counts in Parkland school shooting

The guilty pleas will set the stage for a penalty trial in which 12 jurors will determine whether Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.
Watch VideoNikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering 17 people during a rampage at his former high school in Parkland,..
It's a day many in the Parkland community and across South Florida have been waiting for.