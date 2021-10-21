#VaccineCentury trends in India as PM Modi, others celebrate 1 billion vaccinations | Oneindia News
PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate India on completing a billion vaccinations, tweeting with #VaccineCentury to hail the world's 'largest ad fastest' vaccination campaign.

