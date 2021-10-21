Moscow will impose a 10-day lockdown amid surge in Covid cases

Moscow will impose a 10-day lockdown from next week in an effort to curb soaring Covid-19 cases, the city’s mayor has said, as Russia endures its worst-ever phase of the pandemic.
CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen reports.
Moscow will impose a 10-day lockdown from next week in an effort to curb soaring Covid-19 cases, the city’s mayor has said, as Russia endures its worst-ever phase of the pandemic.
CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen reports.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s total number of coronavirus infections has topped 8 million, more than 5% of the population, and the..