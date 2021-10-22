Prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin kills cinematographer on movie set

A prop gun fired by veteran actor Alec Baldwin, who is producing and starring in a Western movie, killed his director of photography and injured the director at the movie set outside Santa Fe, authorities said.
An investigation is underway into the deadly firing of a prop gun by Alec Baldwin, which killed the film’s cinematographer.