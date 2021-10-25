How Alec Baldwin’s Prop Firearm Killed Crew Member

A new affidavit revealed Alec Baldwin was pointing the prop gun at the camera during the “Rust” rehearsal when he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
A new affidavit revealed Alec Baldwin was pointing the prop gun at the camera during the “Rust” rehearsal when he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Unionized Hollywood workers previously expressed safety concerns on the set of "Rust" but production still pushed through.
The “Rust” crew member who reportedly gave Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was previously..