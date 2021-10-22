Minute's silence held in Leigh-on-Sea for murdered MP

A minute's silence is held in the Essex town of Leigh-on-Sea for the murdered Conservative MP Sir David Amess.
Report by Edwardst.
The House of Commons has observed a minute's silence in memory of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was murdered in Leigh-on-Sea..