Foreign Secretary visits 'vital' trading partner India

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visits India for a bilateral trade meeting with the India Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

She describes India as a "vital partner and friend", emphasising the importance of ties between the two nations.

Report by Edwardst.

